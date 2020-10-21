Wilma Joyce Thomas Key 1940- 2020 On Monday, October 12, 2020, Wilma Joyce Thomas Cox Key, loving wife and mother of 7, passed away at the age of 80 in Chickamauga, Georgia, surrounded by family. She was born on September 7, 1940 in Dizney, Kentucky, to Pearl Thomas and Flora Middleton Thomas. She attended Black Mountain School and Evarts High School. She married Everett Cox, Sr. on May 15, 1957 and raised 7 children-Judy, Sidney, Velma, Janet, Sheila, Patty, and Everett Jr. She was a homemaker. She moved to the Cincinnati, Ohio area, later to Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and returned to Chickamauga, Georgia. She later married Raymond Key. She enjoyed being a mother, reading, and music. She was known for her humor and laughter and helping others. She was preceded in death by her father Pearl, mother Flora, and siblings Lola, Virgil, Earl, Eugene, Geraldine, Marvin, Elmon, Beulah, Bobby, and Harold. She is survived by her brother Lester, all her children and their father, grandchildren, including great and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services are provided by Companion Funeral and Cremation Service. Celebration service will be held at a later date. You can view her online memorial at www.companionfunerals.com
