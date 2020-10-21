1/
Wilma Mae Raleigh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Mae Raleigh 1936- 2020 Wilma Mae Raleigh, 84 of Coldiron, KY passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Harlan ARH.

Wilma was born June 1, 1936 in Coldiron, KY to the late Steely D. and Emeline Blanton Miller. She was a school teacher having worked in many different schools, before retiring from the Harlan Co. Board of Education with approximately 40 years of service. She believed in the Methodist Faith.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Miller; sister, Mavis Osborne.

She is survived by her 3 children, Joan Raleigh, John Raleigh, and James Raleigh; grandchildren, Logan Raleigh, Newt Howard, and Willow Raleigh; great grandchildren, Dustin, Zane, Kevin, and Leo; 1 brother, Johnny (Betty) Miller; 2 sisters, Ciena Reeves, and Kay (Calvin) Duggins; sister in law, Edith Miller; she leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Saturday (Oct. 24) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Carmical officiating. Burial will follow in the Coldiron Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home
114 South 3rd Street
Harlan, KY 40831
(606) 573-3757
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved