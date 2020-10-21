Wilma Mae Raleigh 1936- 2020 Wilma Mae Raleigh, 84 of Coldiron, KY passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Harlan ARH.



Wilma was born June 1, 1936 in Coldiron, KY to the late Steely D. and Emeline Blanton Miller. She was a school teacher having worked in many different schools, before retiring from the Harlan Co. Board of Education with approximately 40 years of service. She believed in the Methodist Faith.



Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Miller; sister, Mavis Osborne.



She is survived by her 3 children, Joan Raleigh, John Raleigh, and James Raleigh; grandchildren, Logan Raleigh, Newt Howard, and Willow Raleigh; great grandchildren, Dustin, Zane, Kevin, and Leo; 1 brother, Johnny (Betty) Miller; 2 sisters, Ciena Reeves, and Kay (Calvin) Duggins; sister in law, Edith Miller; she leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives to mourn her passing.



Visitation will be 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Saturday (Oct. 24) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Carmical officiating. Burial will follow in the Coldiron Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store