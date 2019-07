EVARTS - Wilmer Lynn King, 69, of Evarts, passed away at the Harlan App. Reg. Hospital on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Laws King; a son, Christopher King, both of Evarts; and one sister Janet Gail Craigmile, of Missouri.

Private services will be conducted for Lynn at his request.

Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.