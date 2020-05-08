Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Funeral
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Slinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam Slinger

Notice Condolences

Adam Slinger Notice
Slinger Adam Sadly passed away
27th April 2020, aged 38 years.
Dearly loved son of Angela & Steve, much loved brother of Leanne. Brother in law of Adam.
Devoted daddy of Oscar,
loving uncle to Beau & Indy.
Due to current circumstances
a private family funeral will
take place on Wednesday
27th May 2020 at 12.20pm.
Anyone wishing to send donations please send to:- Justgiving
Feed Leeds Homeless Project,
a charity close to Adams heart.
A celebration of Adam's life will take place at a later date.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -