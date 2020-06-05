|
|
|
Slinger Adam Angela, Steve and Leanne wish to thank friends, neighbours, relatives and colleagues for their kind words of sympathy and for all the cards, flowers and donations following the sad loss of Adam.
Special thanks to the Rev Barbara Ryan of All Saint Church, Spofforth for her comforting words at the service. Thanks also to
W Bowers funeral directors for their professional attention.
A celebration of Adams life will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to give a donation,
please give to www.justgiving.com/
crowdfunding/feedleedshomelessproject a charity close to
Adams heart .
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 5, 2020