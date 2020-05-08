Home

Alan Hindmarsh

Notice

Alan Hindmarsh Notice
HINDMARSH Alan
(Mass) Edna with Robert and all the family wish to convey heartfelt thanks to relatives and friends for so many thoughtful expressions of condolence, letters, cards and beautiful flowers received
on the sad loss of Alan.
Special thanks to Revd Ruth of
St John's Church, Sharow
for her comforting words.
Grateful thanks go to all at
North House Surgery and doctors, nurses and staff at The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre for
their dedicated attention
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 8, 2020
