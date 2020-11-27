|
REECE Alan Mayoh passed away peacefully with family at his side on 12th November 2020, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Gennifer, loving father to Elaine and Graham, lifelong best friend to sister Patricia and Terry and amazing 'star' to grandchildren Ben, Mollie, Madeleine, Sébastien, Léon and Mia and the whole family. A great friend to so many ex-bandmates, golfers, work colleagues, churchgoers and lodge members in Lancashire and Yorkshire. We will all miss but never forget this wonderful, big-hearted patriarch.
A private family service and cremation will be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Monday 14th December at 1.00pm.
All enquiries to Ian Allmark, Funeral Director - 01423 889449 or @www.alanreece.muchloved.com
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 27, 2020