|
|
|
ROBINSON Alan
(Red) December 28th 2019,
peacefully at Harrogate Hospital
after a short illness, aged 79 years,
Alan (Red) Robinson
of Boroughbridge,
beloved husband of Sheila,
dearly loved dad
of Sharon and Wayne,
father-in-law of David and Ruth,
loving granddad
of Louisa and Katy.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Tuesday January 14th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020