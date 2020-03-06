|
WALKER Alan Charles February 26th 2020,
peacefully in hospital, aged 84 years, Alan Charles Walker, of Melmerby, near Ripon, beloved husband of the late Gwenyth, dearly loved father of Steven, father-in-law of Susan and loving granddad of Lisa and Sophie.
Service at St. Mary's Church, Wath, Ripon on Thursday
March 12th at 2.00pm.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for St. Mary's Church.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020