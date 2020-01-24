|
NAYLOR Alec Thomas Alec Thomas Naylor, dearly beloved husband of Betty, father of Julie, Russell, Paul and David and dear grandfather, passed peacefully in Belmont House, Starbeck, Harrogate on
10th January 2020, aged 87 years.
The funeral service is to be held
at the Church of St John the Evangelist, Church Hill,
North Rigton on
28th January 2020 at 12 noon.
Immediate family flowers only please. Donations may be given,
if desired, by retiring collection to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Trust in memory of Alec and Betty's son, Russell who passed 19 years ago, or via the funeral director, Joseph C Roberts, 61 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7LQ,
01423 887824.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 24, 2020