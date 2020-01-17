|
|
|
LUND ALEXANDER FRANK
'ALEC' 12th January 2020, after a
long illness, peacefully in Crystal Court Care Home, Harrogate.
Alec aged 76, dearly loved
husband of Linda, a very dear father of Sharon, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral Service to take place
at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Wednesday
29th January 2020 at 11:40am. Family flowers only. If desired, donations in memory of Alec
will be received at the service
for The Salvation Army.
Alec's family wish to thank all
Dr's, nurses and carers who
cared for Alec during this sad time.
Enquiries to W. Bowers, Services to the Bereaved (01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020