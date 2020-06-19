|
|
|
BRADLEY Alison Jayne
(Nee Thompson) Jayne Bradley,
of Nether Poppleton,
passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 6th June, aged 57 years. Loving wife to Glen and
loving mum to Tom and Joe.
Cherished sister to
Lynne, Neil and Chris.
She will be sadly missed.
There will be a private service and cremation at York Crematorium on Monday, June 22nd.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations in memory of Jayne
may be sent via
Hayley Owen Funeral Director,
Tel 01904 792525.
Donations will then be distributed
to St Leonard's Hospice
and Marie Curie.
Should anyone wish to wave goodbye, at 13:00 the cortege
will be travelling from
Nether Poppleton,
via Upper Poppleton Green and
the Lord Collingwood,
en route to the crematorium.
A memorial event to celebrate
Jayne's life will be held at a later
date when restrictions are lifted.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 19, 2020