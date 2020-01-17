Home

Stocks Allan Clifford Died Sunday 12th January, 2020, peacefully at Airedale Hospital,
after a brief illness, aged 79.
Father to Philip, Richard and Steven and much loved brother, grandfather, uncle and great friend to many.
Service will be held at
Stonefall Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February at 1pm. Procession will leave
40 Hill Top Rise at 12.15pm to ride the short distance to the venue.
A Celebration of Allan's life will follow at Harrogate Conservative Club, East Parade.
No flowers please.
The family has requested attendees wear a flash of colour to reflect Al's personality.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020
