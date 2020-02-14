Home

PLEWS Andrew Died on 3rd February 2020,
aged 60 years.
Much loved husband of Teresa, father to Phillip, Chris and Martyn, son to Peter and the late Doreen and brother of Geoffrey,
Kevin and Peter.
Andrew's family warmly invite you to join them for a Funeral Service at St Oswald's Church, Guiseley, at 11.30am on Friday 14th February 2020 followed by a cremation at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate. Refreshments will be at
The Pavillions of Harrogate immediately thereafter.
Family flowers only but donations to the Live Life Give Life charity in Andrew's memory would be gratefully received.
Enquiries to Full Circle Funerals - 01943 262626
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020
