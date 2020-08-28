|
Blackburn Andros Derek, Karen and family wish to thank all relatives and friends for their support at this difficult time and for the so many cards of condolence and
beautiful flowers received on the sad loss of Andros.
Thank you to the doctors, nurses and all at St Michaels Hospice for their care and dedication and thank you to Reverend Jim Grebby for the service of comfort and tribute and a big thank you to Hubert Swainson Funeral Services for the caring way they dealt
with everything.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2020