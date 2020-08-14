|
|
|
BAYES Ann
(nee Vasey) 03.07.1924-07.08.2020
Ann, who lived with dignity,
duty and love, died peacefully at home in Goldsborough.
A cherished and much loved wife to Cyril. A wonderful mother to Sarah, John & Louise.
Mother in law, to Peter and Julie. Adored Grandma to Ryan,
Hannah & Freddie.
A family funeral service will
be held at Stonefall
Crematorium Harrogate on
Thursday August 20th.
No flowers please.
All enquiries to
Whiteley & Leachman
Funeral Directors
Knaresborough
Tel 01423-863263.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2020