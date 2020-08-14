Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Bayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Bayes

Notice Condolences

Ann Bayes Notice
BAYES Ann
(nee Vasey) 03.07.1924-07.08.2020
Ann, who lived with dignity,
duty and love, died peacefully at home in Goldsborough.

A cherished and much loved wife to Cyril. A wonderful mother to Sarah, John & Louise.
Mother in law, to Peter and Julie. Adored Grandma to Ryan,
Hannah & Freddie.

A family funeral service will
be held at Stonefall
Crematorium Harrogate on
Thursday August 20th.
No flowers please.

All enquiries to
Whiteley & Leachman
Funeral Directors
Knaresborough
Tel 01423-863263.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -