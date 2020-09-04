Home

Ann Bayes Notice
BAYES Ann The family of the late Ann Bayes, would like to convey their heartfelt gratitude to the medical staff & services who enabled Ann to spend her final days at home.
Our special thanks to Ann's long term carer & friend Mrs Betty Addyman, Dr. Ian Marfell, Beech House Surgery, Knaresborough, Heart Failure Specialist Nurse Sally Margerison & the District Nursing team, together with home carers from St. Michael's & Herriot Hospices. Ann's family and friends said a loving farewell, at her funeral on August 20th.
Her family would like to extend their sincere thanks to humanist celebrant Frank Ward and funeral director Anthony Leachman for their assistance.
Cyril Bayes & Family.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2020
