Cawood Anne Aged 96 of Collingham,
passed away peacefully on
22nd November
after a long illness.
Beloved wife of the late
Jack Cawood.
Dearly loved mother of
Christine and Amanda,
and mum-in-law to Howard.
Nanna to Debbie, Tom, Holly, Jessica and Georgina,
and Great Nanna to Jack, Isla, Ezra, Edie and Margot.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Special thanks to the staff at Moorleigh Care Home for the care and attention during her stay.
Due to current restrictions this will be a family service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 27, 2020