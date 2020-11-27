Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Cawood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Cawood

Notice Condolences

Anne Cawood Notice
Cawood Anne Aged 96 of Collingham,
passed away peacefully on
22nd November
after a long illness.
Beloved wife of the late
Jack Cawood.
Dearly loved mother of
Christine and Amanda,
and mum-in-law to Howard.
Nanna to Debbie, Tom, Holly, Jessica and Georgina,
and Great Nanna to Jack, Isla, Ezra, Edie and Margot.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Special thanks to the staff at Moorleigh Care Home for the care and attention during her stay.
Due to current restrictions this will be a family service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -