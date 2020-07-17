|
|
|
Moorhouse Anne Elizabeth July 12th 2020,
peacefully, aged 80 years,
Anne Elizabeth Moorhouse
of Ripon, dearly loved wife of
the late Patrick, greatly loved
mum of Philip, Suzanne, Christopher and the late Helen,
a beloved mother-in-law,
grandmother and sister.
Will be sadly missed
by all her family.
The funeral service and cremation will take place privately.
The family would like to thank all the team at St Michael's Hospice and the Community District Nursing teams for all their care, compassion and support.
Anne requested that any donations should be made in her memory to St Michael's Hospice
c/o Lowley & Son Ltd.,
13 Low Skellgate, Ripon, HG4 1BE.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 17, 2020