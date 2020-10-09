Home

Anne Upton

Anne Upton Notice
Upton Anne Of Wetherby, passed away peacefully in Ashfield Nursing Home, Wetherby on 22nd September 2020 aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Howard Upton, much loved mother of Neil and Martin, mother-in-law of Brenda and Lindsey and grandma of Victoria, Edward and Emily.
A private family funeral service
will take place at Harrogate Crematorium on Tuesday
13th October at 1.00pm.
All enquiries please to
J.Wilson & Sons Funeral Directors, Boston Spa, 01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020
