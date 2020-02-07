Home

HULLAH ANNIE 27th January 2020,
peacefully at home in Harrogate.
Annie aged 99 years.
Dear wife of the late George,
much loved mum to Reg, Carolyn and the late David and a loving mother-in-law, Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Funeral Service to take place at
St. James' Church, Birstwith on Wednesday 12th February 2020
at 11:45am. Family flowers only, donations in memory for
Muscular Dystrophy.

Enquiries to
W. Bowers, Services to the Bereaved (01423) 770258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 7, 2020
