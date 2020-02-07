Home

Annie Looney

Looney Annie Margaret January 26th 2020,
peacefully at Skell Lodge Care Home, aged 95 years, Annie Margaret Looney of Ripon, beloved wife of the late Patrick, much loved mum of Liam, Sharon and the late Sean, mother-in-law of Margaret, loving nana of John-Paul,
Elliott-Michael, Aileen
and Lorraine.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Wilfrid's RC Church, Ripon on Thursday February 13th at 12 noon followed by interment
at Ripon Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for The British Heart Foundation.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 7, 2020
