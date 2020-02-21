|
Blenkey Anthony Brian February 15th 2020,
peacefully at home after a long illness, aged 76 years,
Anthony Brian Blenkey of Ripon
(formerly of Darlington),
loving husband of Christine, much loved dad of Claire and Joanne, father-in-law of Alfie and Jamie, dearly loved granddad of Jess, Charlie and Oscar.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Monday March 2nd at 11 a.m. Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory for
St Michael's Hospice.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2020