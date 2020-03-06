|
|
|
BLENKEY Anthony Brian Christine with Claire and Joanne and all the family wish to extend sincere thanks to relatives and friends for such kind expressions of condolence received during
their sad bereavement,
also those who paid tribute by attending the service and all
who gave donations in
memory of Brian.
Grateful thanks to Revd Couchman for her words of comfort.
A special mention to all at North House Surgery, the day care team at St. Michael's Hospice and paramedic personnel for their dedicated attention.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020