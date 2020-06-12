Home

CUSENS Professor Anthony Ralph OBE Peacefully on 30th May 2020,
aged 92 years.
Adored husband of the late Pauline, beloved father of Deborah, Rebecca and Sarah and a much loved grandpa and great- grandpa.
Due to present circumstances, private family cremation at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate, on Monday 15th June.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to Dementia UK may be given via www.gehartley.co.uk.
Enquiries to
G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby
Tel: 01937 588888.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 12, 2020
