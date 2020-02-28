|
|
|
Hoyland Anthony Aged 74, passed away peacefully
at home on 14th February.
Beloved husband of Barbara,
much loved dad of Charlotte and Tim, and dearly loved granddad of Benji, Isabelle and Florence.
You will be in our
thoughts every day.
Thank you to family and friends for your comforting words.
Cremation 5th March 11.00 at Stonefall, Harrogate followed
by 12.15 funeral service at
All Hallows Church, Bardsey
and then the Bingley Arms.
Family flowers only.
Any donations will go to
Bowel Cancer UK, National Trust
and Bardsey Church.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2020