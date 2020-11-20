|
Woodgate Anthony
(Bant) Passed away peacefully
in his sleep at his home on
17th November, aged 64,
after a long, courageous,
fight against cancer.
Beloved husband of Karen,
much loved and very proud father of Ellen and the late Michael
and his son in law Chris.
Loving grandad to be
to Baby Wood.
Much loved brother to Amanda and brothers in law
Keith and Chris.
He was much loved by his late parents Sidney and Marian
and his parents in law Peter
and the late Eileen.
Taken from us two weeks after the tragic death of our much adored only son Michael,
with who he is now reunited
and will be together always.
Rest in peace together
until we all meet again x
Our thanks go to all the many people who cared for Anthony, mainly the very caring
Doctor Crompton from
Church Lane Surgery,
and Dr Last and all his team at
The Robert Ogden Centre,
and the district nurses
all of whom have been very kind
at this tragic time.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 20, 2020