|
|
|
DONALD Arthur Sinclair Taken from us suddenly but peacefully on July 2nd, aged 74.
Beloved husband of Gillian,
adored father of Fiona and Lesley
and cherished step-father
to Sharon and Robert.
A much treasured grandfather
and great-grandfather
who will be deeply missed.
A private ceremony for close family is to be held at Stonefall
Harrogate Crematorium
on Friday 17th July.
"Close to our hearts
you will always stay
Loved and remembered
every day"
