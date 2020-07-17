Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Donald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Donald

Notice Condolences

Arthur Donald Notice
DONALD Arthur Sinclair Taken from us suddenly but peacefully on July 2nd, aged 74.
Beloved husband of Gillian,
adored father of Fiona and Lesley
and cherished step-father
to Sharon and Robert.
A much treasured grandfather
and great-grandfather
who will be deeply missed.
A private ceremony for close family is to be held at Stonefall
Harrogate Crematorium
on Friday 17th July.
"Close to our hearts
you will always stay
Loved and remembered
every day"
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -