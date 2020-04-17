Home

Arthur Lloyd

Arthur Lloyd Notice
LLOYD Arthur Passed away peacefully on 6th April 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved husband to the late Joan.
Step-father to Elaine, Mark, Andrew and the
late Paul Stephenson and
father to the late Gary.
Loving grandfather and
great grandfather.
Funeral service to take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Wednesday 22nd April, 10.20am.
Funeral as per strict
government guidelines.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, to Motor Neurone Society c/o
Swainson Funeral Directors. Telephone: 01423 504571.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020
