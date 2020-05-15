Home

Arthur McClean

Arthur McClean Notice
McClean
Arthur John
(Jack) Dearly loved husband of Joan and the late Betty, father of Jacqueline and Karen, grandfather of John and Jamie, father-in-law to Steven, stepfather to Roy and Nicola and Michael and Janice Carlisle and sons. Deeply regretted by the extended family in Northern Ireland, England and America.
Many thanks to all the medical staff and close friends for their care and support at this difficult time.
Private family funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium on 20th May.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 15, 2020
