Hubert Swainson Funeral Services Ltd
39 Franklin Road
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1 5ED
01423 504571
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00
West Park United Reformed Church
Harrogate
GOLDSMITH Audrey Jeanne Peacefully in Harrogate District Hospital on 20th February 2020,
in her 90th year.
Beloved wife of the late Peter and a much loved sister, sister in law, auntie and great auntie.
Will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate on Wednesday
11th March at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please. Donations in Audrey's
memory may be given to
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Hubert Swainson Funeral Services.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2020
