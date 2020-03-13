|
|
|
Burrell Barbara
(O'Ma) 5th March 2020, peacefully in Vida Grange Care Home, Harrogate. Barbara aged 96 years, formerly of Saltburn-by-the-Sea, beloved wife of the late Dr Peter Burrell,
much loved mother of Penny, Frances, Rachel and Helen,
devoted Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
Funeral Service to take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Thursday 19th March 2020 at 1:40pm. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara will be received
for Fight For Sight.
Enquiries to W. Bowers, Services to the Bereaved (01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2020