Barbara Kennedy Notice
Kennedy Barbara Of Park Parade, Harrogate.

Died peacefully on
31 October 2020 in
St Michaels Hospice, Harrogate.
Barbara aged 78 years,
beloved wife of the late Ray,
loving sister and aunt,
will be missed and remembered by her family and friends.

Private funeral service to take place at Stonefall Crematorium,
on 17 November.

Family flowers only.
Donations in her memory
may be made online to
St Michaels Hospice.

Enquiries to W Bowers,
Services to the Bereaved.
01423 770258
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 6, 2020
