SMITH Barbara Ann
(nee Fowler) Passed away peacefully
on 12th February 2020 at Southlands Nursing Home,
aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of late
William Henry Smith,
much loved mother of
Christopher and Graham and loved nan of Adam and Leigh.
Funeral service at
Stonefall Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th February at 11:40am, followed by a remembrance buffet at the Pavilions of Harrogate.
No flowers please,
donation plate at the
service for the MIND charity.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2020