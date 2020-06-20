Home

Barbara Trafford

Barbara Trafford Notice
TRAFFORD Barbara Passed peacefully at
Belmont House Care Home,
Harrogate, aged 99 years.
Formerly of North Leeds.
Wife of the late Eric,
mother to Howard and Nichola,
Gran to Anna, and loyal,
supportive friend to others.
The family would like to thank
all the staff of Belmont House
for their wonderful
care and friendship.
Service at St John's Church,
Moor Allerton, Leeds, by invitation.
Followed by an interment of ashes at a later date.
Family flowers only.
Donations to St John's Church,
Moor Allerton, Leeds
All enquiries to
HC Townsend & Son
Tel: 01423 871110
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 20, 2020
