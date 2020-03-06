|
EVASON Barrie
M.B.E. February 29th 2020,
at Ripon Community Hospital, Barrie lost his brave battle against a brain tumour, aged 81 years.
Cremation Private.
The Service of Thanksgiving for
his life and work will take place
at Ripon Cathedral on Tuesday
March 10th at 11.00am.
No flowers please, if desired, donations in his memory will go
to the cathedral and Jennyruth Workshops which are the crowning glory of his life.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020