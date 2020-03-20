|
|
|
EVASON Barrie
M.B.E. Sue with all the family sincerely thank relatives and friends for so many thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Barrie, also those who
paid tribute by attending at
Ripon Cathedral and all who gave donations in his memory.
Special thanks to
Canon Ailsa Newby for
the comforting service.
Heartfelt thanks go to
Dr A J Ingram, to the
District Nurses, the
Macmillan Nurses,
St Michael's Hospice Home Nursing Team and all at
Ripon Community Hospital for such dedicated attention.
Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2020