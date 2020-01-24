Home

Fordy Bas Tragically on 8th January 2020, aged 89 years.
Adored dad to Nick, Jax and Dom. Devoted husband to Jill (deceased) and Irene (deceased). Stepfather to Jo (deceased), Vicky, Clare and Jonathan. Proud Grandpa and
a loyal friend to many.
Funeral service will take place on 7th February 2020 at 12.20pm
at Harrogate (Stonefall) Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired,
to RNLI - https://bas-fordy3.muchloved.com/

Enquiries to McBride & Sons, Funeral Directors, 182 King's Road, Harrogate. Tel: 01423 528500.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 24, 2020
