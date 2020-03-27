|
|
|
Ellis Bernard Passed away peacefully on
the 13th March 2020 at
Granby Rose Care Home.
Beloved husband of Barbara,
loving father of Julie and Joanne, and proud grandpa to Jasmine, devoted brother of David.
Funeral to be a private,
close family service.
A memorial service to be held
at a later date.
Donations in lieu of flowers to go to
The Carers Resource, Harrogate and Dementia Forward.
Enquiries to W. Bowers Services to the Bereaved 01423 770 258.
The family wish to express
their heartfelt gratitude to all
the team at Granby Rose.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2020