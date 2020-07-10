|
Thirkill Bettye
nee Jackson Of Tadcaster, passed away at home on 25th June 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Dennis William Thirkill,
dearly loved mum of Lynne, Philip and Paula, devoted nan of Stephen, Andrew, Emma, Jade, Charlotte and Amelia and cherished
great-nan of William, Max,
Amber and George.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
A lovely and inspirational lady.
A private funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Tadcaster on Tuesday 14th July
at 10.45am followed by
a private family cremation at
Harrogate Crematorium.
