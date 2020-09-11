Home

Dale Beverley Bev passed away at home in Kirklington on 4 September 2020, aged 67, with her family by her side.
A much loved sister, wife and mother, who is sadly missed by family and friends.
Funeral to be held at
St. Michael's Church, Kirklington on Thursday 17 September at 2pm, followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Friends welcome following social distancing guidelines.
Prior to the service, Bev will be driven round the village she loved so much, friends may wish to stand on the route at approximately 1.35pm, rather than attend the service due to the pandemic.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2020
