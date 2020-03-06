Home

Brian Fearnley

Brian Fearnley Notice
FEARNLEY Brian Of Knaresborough,
March 2nd Peacefully in
Saint Michael's Hospice,
aged 72 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of Christine (Chris),
much loved dad of Nicki and Lucy
and a loving grandad.
Service at St John's Parish Church, Knaresborough on Monday March 16th at 11:00am followed by private interment. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Saint Michael's Hospice.
Grateful thanks to all the Doctors, nurses and staff at Saint Michael's for all their wonderful care.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020
