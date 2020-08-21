|
GOLDEN Carol Ann On 3rd August suddenly at home, aged 63 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Richard. much loved mum of Bradley
and Millie, loving daughter of
Eileen and the late John Peckston, sister to Tracy.
Service and interment at
All Saints Church, Spofforth, on Wednesday 26th August
at 11-00am.
Due to current circumstances, only 30 invited attendees permitted in Church.
The service will be relayed by speakers outside.
Donations in memory of Carol
may be sent to the
British Heart Foundation.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2020