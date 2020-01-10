Home

Nelson Carol December 28th 2019,
unexpectedly in hospital,
Carol Nelson of Harrogate,
beloved wife of the late David, adored mother of Andy and Maryann, devoted wonderful gran of Binnie, Elliot, Harvey, Jack and Tom, much loved aunt of
Clive, Neil and Emma.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on
Friday January 24th at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for Diabetes UK.
Plate provided at the service.
