Duncan Catherine Ann March 3rd 2020,
at The Royal British Legion Lister House, Ripon, aged 87 years, Catherine Ann Duncan of
Kirkby Overblow near Harrogate,
beloved mum of the late Ann
and dearly loved grandma of
Claire and Megan.
Service at All Saints Church,
Kirkby Overblow on
Monday March 16th at 1pm
followed by interment
at the cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for the church and
Lister House Amenity Fund.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2020
