Wiles Catherine May
(Cath)
(née Nelson) January 21st 2020,
peacefully in hospital
aged 84 years,
Catherine May (Cath) Wiles
of Skelton-in-Cleveland
(formerly of Ripon),
beloved wife of the late Derek,
dear mother of Janet and Susan, much loved sister of Shirley and Scott, sister-in-law of Paul and Mandy and a dearly loved
grandma and aunt.
Service at St John's Church, Ripon on Tuesday February 4th
at 1.45pm.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for
The Moors Residents Fund.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 31, 2020
