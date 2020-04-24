|
|
|
Walker Celia May It is with great sadness
we announce the loss
of Celia May Walker,
loving Wife of the deceased Richard Mortimer Walker,
much loved Mother of son James Walker & Wife Julia and daughter Sally Mills & Husband Andrew.
Celia passed away peacefully
on the 20th of April 2020.
Celia was also a grandmother, great grandmother and was
truly loved by all her family.
A private cremation will be held
on Tuesday 28th April 2020 at Harrogate Crematorium.
We hope people who loved
Celia and valued her friendship
will think of her at this time.
The family will have a private celebration of Celia's life on the location of Celia & Richards
50th wedding anniversary
in happier times.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020