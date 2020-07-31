|
ASHBY Charles Anthony
(Tony) Wendy with all the family sincerely thank relatives and friends for so many thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Tony, also those who paid tribute by gathering at Grewelthorpe and all who made donations in his memory.
Thank you to Revd Ian Kitchen for the comforting service.
Heartfelt thanks go to Dr Akester and all at Kirkby Malzeard Surgery and the North Yorkshire Home Care team for their dedicated attention and kindness.
Lowley and Son Ltd.
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 31, 2020