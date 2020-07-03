Home

Pearce Charles Kneale June 16th 2020,
following a prolonged illness, aged 85 years, Charles Kneale Pearce of Ripon, dearest husband of Betty, devoted dad of Nicholas (Nick), father-in-law of Catherine,
most loving grandpa of Abigail
and Michael.
The service and cremation have taken place privately.
Donations in memory of Kneale will be given to Diabetes UK.
Special thanks go to Revd Chris Butler, all at North House Surgery, the doctors, nurses and staff at The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre and Harrogate District Hospital.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 3, 2020
