Charlie Outhwaite

Charlie Outhwaite Notice
Outhwaite Charlie Aged 85 years.
A lovely, kind, thoughtful gentleman with a great sense of humour who will be
in our hearts forever.

As a truly skilled and popular craftsman he will be in ours and many other's homes forever too.

A much-loved Dad and
father in law to Alan & Liz
and Susan & Michael.
A wonderful, inspiring Grandad to Michael, James, Emma and Matt.

Donations if desired to
St Michaels Hospice, Harrogate.
https://www.
justgiving.com/fundraising
/inmemoryofcharlieouthwaite
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2020
